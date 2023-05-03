On Tuesday Ryggs Johnston (Libby) carded a 4-under 68 at U.S. Open local qualifying at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes in Arizona.

The current Arizona State senior earned a share of second place and one of four spots to move onto final qualifying. The next round of qualification among the remaining 530 golfers competing for one of the U.S. Open's 156 spots will take place at one of 10 sites throughout the U.S. on May 22 and June 5.

This year's U.S. Open competition is scheduled for June 15-18 at The Los Angeles County Club.

Johnston was also honored last week with the Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year in men's golf as just the second Sun Devil to earn the honor. He'll graduate in May with a degree in management and certificate in sports business.

He placed in the top 15 three times this season for Arizona State and tied for 15th at last week's Pac-12 championships on the Stanford Golf Course as the Sun Devils placed second as a team.

Johnston and the Sun Devils will compete in the 2023 NCAA men's regional golf tournament as the top-seeded team in their region at Bear's Best Las Vegas in one of six regional tournaments May 15-17. The NCAA championships are May 26-31 at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, with Arizona State set to play host.