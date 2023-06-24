MISSOULA — Maddie Edwards wasn't sure she'd continue running after eight demanding years competing at Missoula Big Sky and then the Air Force Academy.

But it's in her blood. Like so many athletes that will take part in the Missoula Marathon Sunday morning, it's part of who she is and not so easily tossed aside like an old pair of shoes.

Edwards was back in her hometown loving every minute of her Saturday morning run as she took top honors in the Tony Banovich 5K for the second year in a row. The race is a special event for locals named after the former executive director of the Missoula Marathon and Run Wild Missoula, who died unexpectedly in his late 50s in 2020.

Edwards' time of 17 minutes, 55.45 seconds was about 25 seconds faster than her winning mark last June. Nicole Murray of Whitehall was a distant second in 19:16.

"I always told myself since my sophomore year in college that I thought I was going to be ready for a break and ready to be done after my four years," said Edwards, who competed in cross country and indoor and outdoor track as a senior in 2022-23.

"Then I figured out that's not the case for me. I guess I'm trying to figure out what I want to do now with it."

It's hard to imagine Edwards ever skipping the Banovich 5K after hearing the joy in her voice Saturday.

"The community just gets so into it when you're running, so it makes it really fun the whole way," she said. "Even the volunteers are cheering for you the whole way, which I just think makes it unlike any other race.

"Plus I just love Missoula. It gives a lot of good vibes and the race goes through some cool parts of town."

Making the morning even more enjoyable was the fact she was able repeat as champion along with Evan Bates. The Oregonian and former Gonzaga runner is Maddie's sister's longtime boyfriend.

Bates won the men's race in 15:26.06.

"It's fun racing with him because I have somebody I know," Edwards said. "The reason we both did it this year is we figured we might as well both repeat. It's more fun when we can do it together.

"I was kind of just running to win but at a pace that I felt comfortable since I'm running in the marathon (Sunday) for the first time. I didn't want to put myself out for that. I kind of kept it at a comfortable pace until I saw I could break 18 (minutes) and I thought I'd do that as well."

Maddie, who will soon be moving to an Air Force base in Oklahoma, is hoping to get a Boston Marathon qualifying time Sunday. Evan will be competing in the half marathon along with girlfriend Makenna Edwards, a former Gonzaga runner.

"The 5K isn't too overly competitive but there's so much support and it's really pretty running through the neighborhoods and campus," Bates said. "It's a nice shakeout before the half marathon. I'm coming off a knee injury so my fitness isn't qiute what it was last year, so my main goal (Sunday) is to try to break 70 minutes. If the top three comes with that, we'll see."

Notes: Rounding out the top five in the women's 5K were Elizabeth Metcalf of Missoula in third (19:29.77), followed by Maja Holmquist of Frenchtown (20:10.67) and Kari Eberline of Kalispell (20:15.67). Luke Mest of Clancy took second in the men's race (16:43.47), followed by Aaron Derry of Missoula (17:22.23), Benjamin Jones of New York (18:22.86) and Hans Skovlin of Missoula (18:23).