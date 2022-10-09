Former Bigfork standout Makena Morley finished tenth overall in the women's field of the Chicago Marathon during her first attempt at the distance Sunday.
Morley completed the course in two hours, 30 minutes and 28 seconds. Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich won in 2:14:18 for the second-fastest time in history.
Emily Sisson broke the American record with her runner-up finish in 2:18:29. Morley, who currently lives and trains in Bozeman as a runner for Asics, was the fourth American woman to cross the line behind Sisson, Susanna Sullivan (6, 2:25:14) and Sara Vaughn (7, 2:26:23).
Morley is the 2021 U.S. 25K champion by winning the Amway River Bank Run 25K in Grand Rapids, Michigan last October and finished 19th at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the women's 10K just month's earlier in June. 2022 has been more focused on her marathon buildup.
She had a standout collegiate career at the University of Colorado where she is the Buffaloes school record-holder at 10K and helped her team to an NCAA cross country championship in 2018. Morley earned All-America honors seven times while at Colorado.
