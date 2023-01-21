Makena Morley mug

Makena Morley

BILLINGS — Bigfork native Makena Morley placed second at the USATF National Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Pole Green Park in Richmond, Virginia.

Morley completed the 10K course in 32 minutes, 24 seconds to finish behind winner Ednah Kurgat (32:07). 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fast Women (@fastwomen)

Tags

Load comments