BILLINGS — Bigfork native Makena Morley placed second at the USATF National Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Pole Green Park in Richmond, Virginia.
Morley completed the 10K course in 32 minutes, 24 seconds to finish behind winner Ednah Kurgat (32:07).
As one of the top six finishers, Morley, who runs for Asics, earned an opportunity to represent Team USA at the 44th World Athletics Cross Country Championships Feb. 18 at Bathurst23. It will be the first championship of its kind held on Australian soil and had already been postponed since 2021 due to COVID-19.
Over the last few years, Morley has raced successfully in a variety of disciplines, including placing as runner-up at the 2019 USATF 10-mile road championship, winning the 2021 USATF 25K championship, racing the 10,000 meters at the Olympic Trials and earning a top-10 finish in 2022 when she made her marathon debut in Chicago.
But Morley first started displaying her dominance on the cross country course. She won four state titles for Bigfork and recorded a third-place finish at the 2014 Foot Locker National Championships.
She represented Team USA at a world cross country championship in 2015 by winning the junior women's race and helping the U.S. to a gold medal in Scotland at the 2015 Bupa Great Edinburgh Cross Country race.
Morley raced to a Big Sky Conference championship in 2015 while at the University of Montana and then transferred to the University of Colorado and helped the Buffaloes to a NCAA cross country championship in 2018. She was a seven-time All-American for the Buffaloes.
She signed with Asics after graduating and has since set up her training in Bozeman where she is coached by Lyle Weese and helps serve as an volunteer assistant for the Montana State Bobcats.
Morley tied for second in the Missoula half marathon last summer with a time of 1:22:49.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.