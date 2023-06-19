MISSOULA — Mark Messmer is looking to make a special dose of history on Sunday.

The Sentinel High School and University of Montana grad will be attempting to break the Missoula Marathon men’s record after winning each of the past three in-person races in 2018, 2019 and 2022. The current mark is also the fastest marathon time in state history.

With 50 states, only 50 people maximum can hold a state record. How many of those record holders are from that state? And how many of them are from the city where the event is held?

“As a Montanan, to have that record would be something super special,” Messmer said. “I know it’ll eventually get broken. That’s why records are made. It would be cool even for a year to have that and be able to say that, ‘Hey, I’ve got the Montana soil record,’ is something pretty special. To be from Montana and be able to represent the state and the town of Missoula in that way is something that I think would be pretty neat.”

The Missoula Marathon record is held by Matthew Adams of Seward, Alaska. The former Montana State Bobcats runner set the mark in 2014 with a time of 2:20:27.

Messmer won last year’s race in 2:21:36, which is the second-fastest time in race history. He also owns the third-best time, having finished in 2:24:00 in 2019.

Messmer has previously posted a time faster than the Missoula Marathon record. He legged out a 2:17:27 in January to place 12th at the Houston Marathon.

Helping to push the pace are 2016 and 2017 Missoula Marathon champion Geofrey Terer of Colorado, 2013 Missoula marathon champion Jason Delaney of Polson and 2019 Missoula Half Marathon champion Kenneth Kosgei of Oregon. Kosgei’s best time is 2:18:31, Delaney’s is 2:19:17 and Terer’s is 2:25:18.

“It’ll take my best to get the record,” Messmer said. “It’s not a super easy course by any means. You’re at a little bit of elevation. You’ve got the big flat hill that is not easy. The course is slightly uphill. It’s definitely not easy.

“If for some reason I end up alone like the last couple years in the second half, it’s going to take a lot of mental toughness to keep pushing when I know that, ‘OK, second place might be a couple minutes behind me.’ Hopefully the legs and body come through.”

Messmer, 30, will be running in his third marathon this year. After Houston in January, he placed 31st at the 127th Boston Marathon in April with a time of 2:20:30.

He trains at nearly 6,300 feet of elevation in Castle Rock, Colorado. He moved there from Issaquah, Washington a few years ago to begin working as the Director of Nursing at Highline South Ambulatory Surgery Center.

His training includes running a minimum of four miles per day, a streak he’s continued since starting it Dec. 6, 2016. That came about from a bet he had with his former Griz teammate Reid Longley.

Messmer ran up to 100 miles the past couple weeks, he said, and tapered down to 90 miles two weeks ago. He was at 70-75 last week and will be at 30-40 this week leading into race day.

“When you talk to most pros, they’re like, ‘Oh, you can have two hard efforts a year,’ and I’m trying to do three hard ones in six months,” he said. “It definitely is a little bit more challenging than I thought. Part of that is I’m not 25 anymore.

“The biggest thing is having the time to get in the volume I want. I’m on my feet 10 hours a day it feels like. Trying to run on top of that, I wake up in the morning and I’m like, ‘Did I get hit by a bus last night?’ I do it to myself and I enjoy it. It’s good to know that you can still suffer a little bit and get through it. It’s definitely humbling in that sense.”

The Missoula Marathon could be Messmer’s final 26.2-mile race before the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials in February in Orlando. He might participate in one fall race that’s not as demanding.

He’s twice hit the Trials qualifying standard of 2:18:00. He had placed 110th at the 2020 Trials in what was just his 10th marathon race.

“This is nowhere near where I dreamed I could get coming out of college,” he said. “I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll just run a couple marathons just to say I’ve done it and call it a career,’ type of deal. I kind of caught the marathoning bug.

“I’ve run through being sick, being injured. I had a pretty bad Achilles tendinitis bout last year headed into Missoula. I think that’s probably why I didn’t perform as well as I had hoped. I have that under control now. The ups and downs of it and staying consistent is pretty incredible and it’s allowed me to get to where I am today for sure.”