MISSOULA — Dominating the Missoula Marathon has become an annual rite of summer for hometown hero Mark Messmer.

The Missoula Sentinel grad cruised to his fourth straight men's title Sunday, posting a time of 2 hours, 22 minutes and 25.92 seconds. It was roughly two minutes off the 2014 record time he was hoping to break, but in his defense, he had no one to push him, running alone for the last two-thirds of the race.

"There's a ton of pride," said Messmer, a former Montana Grizzly currently living in Colorado. "It wasn't quite the result I was looking for today, but it's still, I mean you can't complain when you come out and you're able to break the tape and run in front of my family and my friends and a whole bunch of people I know and love.

"That's something special you can't beat. That's why I keep coming back."

Chris Gish of Charlo finished second in 2:28:25.42. Kathryn Landau-Olmstead, of Tacoma, Washington, took the women's title in 2:47:16.84.

Kenyan Steve Raswey Ng'Etich won the men's half marathon in 1:05:49.90. Allie Schaich of Portland won the women's title in 1:16:07.26.

For Messmer, the wear and tear of a busy first half of 2013 likely played into not breaking the record of 2:20:27, which is held by former Montana State Bobcat Matthew Adams of Seward, Alaska.

"It's not the fastest course and you only have so many good races in a year, so maybe that's a little bit of what I'm feeling right now is ... coming off of Houston and Boston and this, three big marathons in six months is rough on the legs," Messmer said.

There are other marathons Messmer could enter this time of year, including one in Minnesota that his friends have been asking him to try in part because it is conducive to fast times. But the 30-year-old will always be a Missoula man at heart.

"It's a little quiet out on the backstretch but it's fine because it's beautiful," he noted. "Then you come into town, you start passing the half marathoners and that's what keeps you going.

"I mean, the fans are screaming the whole time. Coming across the bridge there's nothing quite like that. I've run in Boston, Olympic Trials, some big races and that is special for sure. A lot of people yell my name, which is really awesome. I don't get that anywhere else of course."

Landau-Olmstead, Schaich and Raswey Ng'Etich were all competing in the marathon for the first time Sunday. The 47-year-old had not run in a marathon since taking part in Olympic Trials over three years ago.

"I've been injured most of that time so I was just looking for a race where I could be in an elite field and maybe have some incentive for prize money to win and then run on a beautiful course that's relatively fast," she said. "This is like the perfect marathon within driving distance."

Midway through the race, it was not looking good for Landau-Olmstead.

"I went out too hard because and I kind of died," she said. "I was just hanging on.

"I got passed by Erin Forde (of Missoula) and I just kind of settled with the idea I was going to come in second. But then I passed her again and regained momentum. But I didn't ever get in the full-on race mode. I just felt a little weak or off."

Forde finished fourth in 2:51:33.56. Mariah Bredal of Bozeman took second in 2:50:02.81 and Bailee Parker-Godfrey of West Yellowstone was third in 2:50:56.92.

Schaich, who ran collegiately at Rice, decided to try the half marathon after hiking at Glacier National Park.

"The atmosphere was so fun," said Schaich, who finished roughly two minutes ahead of defending champion Elizabeth Wasserman of Columbia Falls, who came in second. "Lots of people and it was a beautiful course."

Likewise, Raswey Ng'Etich is glad he tried the Missoula event.

"I thought it was really good for me because I like warm weather," he said. "It was a lot of people along with way. They were cheering us. It keeps you motivated."

To view the complete results, log on to https://competitivetiming.com/missoula-marathon.

Photos: Missoula Marathon 2023