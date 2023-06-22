MISSOULA — Trisha Drobeck loves the finish line.

Not just when the former Missoula Marathon champion is breaking a tape in front of everyone. She has just as much fun watching others cross the line.

"I will probably be tearing up watching people I know finish," she said of Sunday's Missoula Marathon, which starts at 6 a.m. in Frenchtown and ends in downtown Missoula.

"You can see the relief, the sense of accomplishment, the pride when people finish. Just to know they've realized their accomplishments after training, some for three or four months. I've always been a super fan. It's a special place not just for winners but those in the middle of the pack and back of the pack."

Drobeck, Missoula Marathon race director and executive director for Run Wild Missoula, will be mighty busy starting Friday. That's when the weekend celebration begins, with a free beer run at 6 p.m. at Caras Park.

The Tony Banovich 5K will be held Saturday at 8 a.m. in downtown Missoula. That will be followed two hours later by the annual Kids Marathon on the Clark Fork River Trail.

"We have some good numbers for the kids race, so we're excited about that," Drobeck said. "The kids get super capes and go all out as hard as they can."

Saturday's festivities will also include a band (Milltown Dam) and guest speaker Martinus Evans in Caras Park. Evans is the author of a book titled "Slow AF Run Club: The Ultimate Guide for Anyone Who Wants to Run."

"He's a trailblazer who says he was in a place in his life where he needed to get in shape or die," Drobeck said recently. "His thought process is that anybody can be a runner, changing the narrative for body shapes, skin color, age, background ..."

Evans will do a presentation on Friday at Caras Park from 3-4 p.m. before the expo opens. He will take part in the beer run that night and will be signing books Friday and Saturday. The public is invited to the expo.

"We have a record number of vendors and it will be awesome," Drobeck noted. "It sets the tone for the weekend and the celebration we're going to have."

With a record number of elite runners and all four defending champions signed up, Sunday's marathon promises to be a fierce race. For those interested in seeing the top runners cross the finish line, be advised that will happen shortly after 8 a.m.

Missoula Sentinel grad Mark Messmer, who finished 31st in the Boston Marathon in April, is back to defend his title in the men's full marathon. The three-time winner will be shooting for a course record that has stood for nine years (2 hours, 20 minutes, 27 seconds). He was just over a minute off that pace in last June's event.

Kalispell Flathead grad and former Colorado Buffalo Zach Perrin will try to defend his title in the men's half marathon. Last year he finished with the fourth all-time best time at 1:06:15.

Bonnie Keating is back to defend her title in the full marathon. Last year the San Diego-based runner broke a course record previously held by Drobeck. Keating's time was 2:46:34.

Columbia Falls' Elizabeth Wasserman will defend her title in the women's half marathon. Last year she finished in 1:18:49 and beat an impressive field that included Makena Morley of Bigfork and Madison Leichty.

The list of elite marathon runners competing also includes Kenneth Kosgei of Salem, Oregon, Jason Delaney of Polson and Erin Forde of Missoula. Morley and Leichty are back to compete in the half marathon along with Brian Masterson of Seattle and Cody Moore of Kalispell.

Thirteen countries will be represented in the marathon along with all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Close to 1,200 runners will take part in the Tony Banovich 5K on Saturday. The Missoula Marathon has drawn 1,349 entrants and the half marathon has 2,542 entrants.

Of the 5,299 athletes that will take part this weekend, 2,865 are from Montana. Washington will be represented by 501 runners, California by 173 and Idaho by 169. A total of 28 Canadians will take part.

The marathon will cover 26.2 miles and the half marathon 13.1 miles. The 5K is 3.1 miles and the kids marathon is 1.2 miles.