MISSOULA — With a record number of elite runners and all four defending champions already signed up, the Missoula Marathon promises to be a fierce race.

Eleven days remain before Zootown's marquee running event takes place on June 25, starting in Frenchtown and finishing in downtown Missoula. Already the number of entrants has spiked over last year.

"By Friday we hit the same amount of registrants we had on race day last year, and we still have a while to go," said Trisha Drobeck, race director and executive director for Run Wild Missoula.

"The (full) marathon has almost sold out. The half is trending up to 2,400, so right on pace and we will allow up to 3,000."

Missoula Sentinel grad Mark Messmer, who finished 31st in the Boston Marathon in April, is back to defend his title in the men's full marathon. The three-time winner will be shooting for a course record that has stood for nine years (2 hours, 20 minutes, 27 seconds). He was just over a minute off that pace in last June's event.

Kalispell Flathead grad and former Colorado Buffalo Zach Perrin will try to defend his title in the men's half marathon. Last year he finished with the fourth all-time best time at 1:06:15.

Bonnie Keating is back to defend her title in the full marathon. Last year the San Diego-based runner broke a course record previously held by Drobeck. Keating's time was 2:46:34.

Columbia Falls' Elizabeth Wasserman will defend her title in the women's half marathon. Last year she finished in 1:18:49 and beat an impressive field that included Makena Morley of Bigfork and Madison Leichty.

Last year race officials estimated about 5,000 runners took to the streets on Marathon race day, another 1,000 or so on the day before for the 5K and about 700 for the beer run on the day before.

The free beer run will be held a week from Friday at 6 p.m. starting at Caras Park. The Tony Banovich 5K will be held a day later, starting at 8 a.m. in downtown Missoula. That will be followed two hours later by the annual Kids Marathon (1.2 miles) on the Clark Fork River Trail.

"We're going a little bigger and bolder this year with a guest speaker (Martinus Evans) and we've added a band (Milltown Dam)," Drobeck said. "We're excited about that."

Evans is the author of a book titled "Slow AF Run Club: The Ultimate Guide for Anyone Who Wants to Run."

"He's a trailblazer who says he was in a place in his life where he needed to get in shape or die," Drobeck said. "His thought process is that anybody can be a runner, changing the narrative for body shapes, skin color, age, backgrounds ...

"He will be at the expo signing books Friday night (4-8 p.m.) and Saturday (8-4 p.m.) and then will participate in some other weekend events as well. The public is invited to the expo. We have a record number of vendors and it will be awesome. It sets the tone for the weekend and the celebration we're going to have."

The main point Drobeck wants to make this week is that volunteers are needed. More than 500 spots have yet to be filled.

"So I'm begging the community," she said. "It's an incredibly fun time, you get an awesome tech t-shirt and we throw a huge party for volunteers at Big Sky Brewing in July. We need tons of volunteers and we encourage children to volunteer as well."