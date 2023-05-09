MISSOULA — The Missoula mother-son duo of Lam Nguyen and Kingman Bull mined multiple gold medals this past weekend at the Mountain North Regional Olympic Weightlifting Championships in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Bull, an 11-year-old student at Washington Middle School, brought home gold in his age and weight class in the snatch, clean-and-jerk and total. He set regional records for each lift and in the total for his age and weight class. His snatches were 42, 44 and 46 pounds and his jerks were 51,55 and 60 pounds.

According to his mom, Bull typically trains four or five times a week for at least an hour.

"He's been working hard but you never take those results for granted," said Nguyen, who noted that over 150 lifters participated this weekend from Colorado, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho. "Lots of things can go wrong. So to put together a performance like that in his second meet was pretty exceptional."

Bull and Nguyen often train together in the Sinclair Strength Olympic Weightlifting Club. With her success and work ethic, she makes for an exceptional role model.

"But I think Kingman was more influenced by his older brother, who also got into Olympic lifting," Nguyen said. "It's such an interesting sport, very much a mental exercise.

"He's always excited to go to the gym. Once we start training, he gets into a zone and in tune with his body. He's also a hockey player, so he sees results on the ice."

Nguyen has taken her Olympic weightlifting to the next level. She plans on competing at Masters Worlds in Poland in August.

Nguyen says this past weekend was all about helping her son. But the 45-year-old did also compete, sweeping golds in both of her lifting events and in total. Her snatches were 86, 90 and 95 pounds and her clean-and-jerks were 99 and 104 pounds. The world record for her age and weight class in the snatch is 97 pounds.