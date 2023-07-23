MISSOULA — With a pair of wins in 100-degree weather Sunday, the Zootown softball team secured a semifinal berth in the Little League Senior Western Regional at the Dale Clawson Complex.

The team finished 6-1 in pool play and will vie for a spot in regional finals against Arizona on Tuesday at 10 a.m. The championship will be played at 6 p.m. Tuesday and the winner will earn a berth in the World Series, which starts on July 31 in Delaware.

Zootown beat Arizona, 15-8, and Southern California, 12-2, on Sunday.

The game against Arizona stayed close until the seventh inning when Zootown exploded for five runs. Haley Sellers had a two-run home run to highlight the inning.

Alyssa Hanninen and Piper Whitman shared pitching duties for Missoula. Hanninen started and allowed eight runs — five of them earned — on six hits in 3 1/3 innings. Whitman held Arizona scoreless for the final 3 2/3 innings.

Sydney Goldbar led Zootown in hits with three, including a double.

On Sunday afternoon, Missoula overcame a 2-0 deficit in whipping Southern California. Briella Wilson earned the complete-game pitching win and Goldbar and Sellers both hit a home run.

With the temperature fast approaching triple digits Saturday, Wilson and her Zootown teammates won a memorable three-hour marathon over Northern California with the help of an intangible asset.

"It's toughness," said Wilson, who came on to pitch in the second inning and ripped her first home run in a 30-17 victory.

"A lot of heat exhaustion and tiredness in this tournament, but it's fun. I have never been in that high scoring of a game ever. It was crazy."

Zootown manager Tim Gray has been coaching the local Senior team in some capacity for over a decade and even he can't remember a game with such a gaudy football score.

"We can really hit the ball," Gray said. "We also gave up 17, but we just played really hard and absolutely toughed it out.

"It's hot out there. A game where 47 runs were scored, it just doesn't happen that often. I've been around teams that have put up a lot of runs, but it's never both teams just hammering it. We have to solidify our defense a little bit. We could have probably cut their runs in half if we would have played a little more solid on defense. But the bottom line is it's a W."

Last year Missoula was eliminated in the semis. This year it is more experienced and more dangerous at the plate.

Zootown jumped to a 5-0 lead in the first inning against Northern California behind a three-run home run by Goldbar, who hit a round-tripper in each of her team's first three tourney games. But the Sacramento-based team answered in a big way, seizing a lead in the bottom half.

After Wilson came on to pitch in the second, Missoula seemed to find a little bit of footing defensively. Both teams continued to struggle with sporadic errors, but Wilson showed resilience in the pitching circle and her team gave her plenty of help at the plate.

Sellers' two-RBI single gave Missoula an 11-10 lead in the third. Hanninen added a two-RBI single later in the inning as Zootown built a 15-10 lead. Sacramento cut its deficit to 15-13 but Missoula exploded for seven runs in the fourth to seize control, using a Whitman two-RBI double.

Northern California cut its deficit to 23-15 before Missoula pulled away and won in the sixth by the 10-run rule. Sellers had a base-loaded double that scored three in the sixth.

"We're very determined," Wilson said. "It's really hard but with these wins we've had, it's eyes on the prize right now. Everyone is tough and everyone is hitting the ball and that makes it a lot of fun."

Missoula suffered its only loss in pool play to Hawaii on Saturday afternoon. The loss may have been disappointing, but Zootown proved it can play with anyone in the tourney.

Hawaii is picked by many to win the event but Missoula was tied with the favorites after six innings, 6-6.

Zootown finished with 13 hits to 12 for Hawaii. Goldbar hit another home run and Griswold, Sellers, Whitman, Brooke Schaffer and Ella Wingo each had two hits.

Wilson took the pitching loss in relief of Hanninen, who allowed six runs on 10 hits in five innings of duty. Wilson gave up two earned runs in the fateful seventh.

Gray noted that the game could have gone either way. Hawaii benefited from good defense on hard-hit balls and well-placed hits late in the game.

On Friday afternoon, Zootown whipped Oregon, 19-7, in six innings. Goldbar and Hanninen hit a home run. Goldbar finished with three hits and six RBIs and Griswold three hits and four RBIs.

Hanninen picked up the win. She allowed six runs — only three of which were earned — on four hits with five strikeouts in four innings. Whitman pitched the final two frames, striking out four.

Oregon committed eight errors in the game.

Pool play concluded on Monday. Zootown beat Washington, 14-1, in a five-inning game that served as a tune-up for Tuesday's semifinal. Sellers had a home run and Whitman turned in a solid complete-game pitching effort.