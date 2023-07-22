MISSOULA — With the temperature fast approaching triple digits, Briella Wilson and her Zootown softball teammates won a three-hour marathon over Northern California Saturday with the help of an intangible asset.

"It's toughness," said Wilson, who came on to pitch in the second inning and ripped her first home run in a 30-17 victory in Little League Senior Western Regional play at the Dale Clawson Complex.

"A lot of heat exhaustion and tiredness in this tournament, but it's fun. I have never been in that high scoring of a game ever. It was crazy."

Zootown manager Tim Gray has been coaching the local Senior team in some capacity for over a decade and even he can't remember a game with such a gaudy football score.

"We can hit the ball," said Gray, whose team sits at 3-1 in pool play heading into Sunday's action after an 8-6 loss to Hawaii Saturday night. "We also gave up 17, but we just played really hard and absolutely toughed it out.

"It's hot out there. A game where 47 runs were scored, it just doesn't happen that often. I've been around teams that have put up a lot of runs, but it's never both teams just hammering it. We have to solidify our defense a little bit. We could have probably cut their runs in half if we would have played a little more solid on defense. But the bottom line is it's a W."

Missoula is looking like a good bet to return to Tuesday's semifinal round with its strong start in pool play. Last year the team was eliminated in the semis but this year it is more experienced and more dangerous at the plate.

"You always want to come out hot in pool play," Gray said. "I just can't say enough about the fact we won this game. It was hard."

Zootown jumped to a 5-0 lead in the first inning behind a three-run home run by Sydney Goldbar, who hit a round-tripper in each of her team's first three tourney games. But the Sacramento-based Northern California team answered in a big way, seizing a lead in the bottom half.

After Wilson came on to pitch in the second, Missoula seemed to find a footing defensively. Both teams continued to struggle with sporadic errors, but Wilson showed resilience in the pitching circle and her team gave her plenty of help at the plate.

Haley Sellers' two-RBI single gave Missoula an 11-10 lead in the third. Alyssa Hanninen added a two-RBI single later in the inning as Zootown built a 15-10 lead. Sacramento cut its deficit to 15-13 but Missoula exploded for seven runs in the fourth to seize control, using a Piper Whitman two-RBI double.

Northern California cut its deficit to 23-15 before Missoula pulled away and won in the sixth by the 10-run rule. Sellers had a base-loaded double that scored three in the sixth.

"We're very determined," Wilson said. "It's really hard but with these wins we've had, it's eyes on the prize right now. Everyone is tough and everyone is hitting the ball and that makes it a lot of fun."

The loss to Hawaii may have been disappointing for Zootown, but the team proved it can play with anyone in the tourney. Hawaii is picked by many to win the event but Missoula was tied with the favorites after six innings, 6-6.

Zootown finished with 13 hits to 12 for Hawaii. Goldbar hit another home run and Griswold, Sellers, Whitman, Brooke Schaffer and Ella Wingo each had two hits.

Wilson took the pitching loss in relief of Hanninen, who allowed six runs on 10 hits in five innings of duty. Wilson gave up two earned runs in the fateful seventh.

Gray noted that the game could have gone either way. Hawaii benefited from good defense on hard-hit balls and well-placed hits late in the game.

On Friday afternoon, Zootown whipped Oregon, 19-7, in six innings. Goldbar and Hanninen hit a home run. Goldbar finished with three hits and six RBIs and Griswold three hits and four RBIs.

Hanninen picked up the win. She allowed six runs — only three of which were earned — on four hits with five strikeouts in four innings. Whitman pitched the final two frames, striking out four.

Oregon committed eight errors in the game.

Pool play continues Sunday and Monday. The winner of the Western Regional will advance to the World Series in Delaware starting on July 31.