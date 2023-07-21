MISSOULA — The Zootown All-Stars Little League softball team opened Senior West Regional play with a convincing sweep Friday at the Dale Clawson Complex.
First came a 19-0 victory over Nevada in the morning. The Missoula-based host team raced to a 6-0 lead in the first inning and finished with a 14-2 edge in hits. Nevada committed nine errors to one for Zootown.
Briella Wilson earned the shutout win. She allowed just two hits and struck out nine in the five-inning affair.
Sydney Goldbar led Missoula at the plate. She had a home run, two doubles and six RBIs. Haley Sellers also had three hits, including two doubles, and five RBIs.
Zootown whipped Oregon in the afternoon, 19-7, in six innings. Goldbar and Alyssa Hanninen hit a home run for Missoula. Goldbar finished with three hits and six RBIs and Irene Griswold three hits and four RBIs.
Hanninen picked up the win. She allowed six runs — only three of which were earned — on four hits with five strikeouts in four innings. Piper Whitman pitched the final two frames, striking out four.
Oregon committed eight errors in the game.
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor. Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.