MISSOULA — The Zootown All-Stars Little League softball team opened Senior West Regional play with a convincing sweep Friday at the Dale Clawson Complex.

First came a 19-0 victory over Nevada in the morning. The Missoula-based host team raced to a 6-0 lead in the first inning and finished with a 14-2 edge in hits. Nevada committed nine errors to one for Zootown.

Briella Wilson earned the shutout win. She allowed just two hits and struck out nine in the five-inning affair.

Sydney Goldbar led Missoula at the plate. She had a home run, two doubles and six RBIs. Haley Sellers also had three hits, including two doubles, and five RBIs.

Zootown whipped Oregon in the afternoon, 19-7, in six innings. Goldbar and Alyssa Hanninen hit a home run for Missoula. Goldbar finished with three hits and six RBIs and Irene Griswold three hits and four RBIs.

Hanninen picked up the win. She allowed six runs — only three of which were earned — on four hits with five strikeouts in four innings. Piper Whitman pitched the final two frames, striking out four.

Oregon committed eight errors in the game.