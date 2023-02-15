BILLINGS — The Montana AAU announced the finalists for the organization’s male and female Little Sullivan Awards on Wednesday night.

The men’s finalists are: Duncan Hamilton, Bozeman, Montana State, cross country, track and field; Robby Hauck, Missoula, Montana, football; Jacob Morgan, Billings, Mary, wrestling; and Patrick O’Connell, Kalispell, Montana, football.

