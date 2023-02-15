Montana AAU announces Little Sullivan Award finalists Feb 15, 2023 Feb 15, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BILLINGS — The Montana AAU announced the finalists for the organization’s male and female Little Sullivan Awards on Wednesday night.The men’s finalists are: Duncan Hamilton, Bozeman, Montana State, cross country, track and field; Robby Hauck, Missoula, Montana, football; Jacob Morgan, Billings, Mary, wrestling; and Patrick O’Connell, Kalispell, Montana, football.The women’s finalists are: Kola Bad Bear, Billings, Montana State, basketball; Ayla Embry, Bozeman, Rocky Mountain College, volleyball; Brittanee Fisher, Billings, Montana State Billings (senior in 2022), softball; and Sophia Stiles, Malta, Florida Gulf Coast, basketball.The awards banquet will be held at Fairmont Hot Springs on Saturday, May 6. The Montana AAU Little Sullivan Award dates to 1955. Troy Andersen (Montana State, Dillon, football) and Ali Weisz (Olympic shooting, Belgrade) were last year’s winners.The award is patterned after the national AAU Sullivan Award, which was first presented in 1930.Finalists are chosen based on athleticism, community service, sportsmanship, amateurism and academics. Finalists have traditionally been from Montana. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Montana Aau Little Sullivan Aau Little Sullivan Award Montana Aau Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 2023 Montana district basketball tournaments 'No end to helping people': Longtime Roundup boys hoops coach Rick Griffith to retire With little room for error, Montana State Bobcats welcome Montana Grizzlies to town Saturday Lasting legacies intact, East Helena hoopers look for another first this week High school basketball rankings: Unbeatens shrink by two, creating new Class A order
