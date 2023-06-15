FORT SHAW — The Montana Coaches Association announced in separate news releases Thursday that it had selected winners of both the organization's 2022-23 Assistant Coach of the Year and scholarship awards.

Winners of the MCA's Assistant Coach of the Year honors were chosen across two classes as Corvallis' Garrett Middleton (track and field) and Charlo's Jim Peterson (football, wrestling, baseball and track and field) won honors in Classes A and C, respectively. They will both be honored at the MCA Awards Ceremony to be held at 11:30 a.m. July 27 at Great Falls CMR.

Additionally, the MCA decided on eight scholarship winners across the state. Those awarded the scholarships, along with which scholarships they won and where they are from, were as follows:

Ralph Haverson Scholarships: Alexis Thornton, Great Falls CMR; Bryson Bahnmiller, Highwood. Frontier Conference Scholarships: Bentley Bertolino, Roberts; Allie Eaves, Power. MCA Scholarships: Annika Lunde, Wibaux; Ada Bieler, Choteau; Tate O'Neill, Great Falls; Shad Boyce, Winifred.