HELENA — Four in-state referees will be inducted into the Montana Officials' Association's Hall of Fame Class of 2023, per a news release from the Montana High School Association on Thursday.

Hilger's Jim Foran, Bozeman's Suzette Harkin, Missoula's Bryan Larson and Butte's Bob Rowling were listed as the inductees.

Foran, who began his refereeing career in college at Montana State-Northern working intramural basketball games, joined the MOA in fall 1989 and worked as an official for 32 seasons before retiring in 2022.

Harkin was one of Montana's first high school volleyball officials when the sport was introduced in the state in the 1980s, using her background as an assistant coach in the sport to be an integral source of knowledge for fellow officials and coaches.

Larson was a MOA member officiating basketball for 35 years, working 15 boys and seven girls state basketball tournaments throughout his career. Outside of the MOA, he additionally officiated American Legion Baseball for 40 years, spent 10 years as an umpire fill-in in the Pioneer League and had 20 years experience officiating basketball at the NAIA level, calling two NAIA National Basketball Tournaments.

Rowling, nicknamed "Rollo," spent 35 years as a sports official while serving as the Butte Parks and Recreation Director for 45 years. He joined the MOA in 1964 and began officiating football for the Big Sky Conference in 1976, calling four NCAA Division I-AA national title games, three Montana-Montana State games and over 300 games in total en route to being inducted into the Big Sky Officials Hall of Fame in 2006.