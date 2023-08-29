BILLINGS — With the Champions Indoor Football league in a transition period due to a series of team departures, Billings Outlaws owner Steven Titus has spent the past few months balancing options for the team's future.

At a news conference inside the team's new downtown store Tuesday, Titus — along with other figures who have been working behind the scenes — announced which option the Outlaws chose in favor of the CIF, the league that the team has played in over the course of the previous two seasons.

It chose the most recognizable brand in indoor football, the Arena Football League.

Billings will play in the first season of the revived AFL in 2024, with commissioner Lee A. Hutton III in attendance Tuesday to assist in announcing the Outlaws as the inaugural team of the league's third iteration.

The AFL is resuming play under a new ownership group which has acquired the league's trademarks since the league's closure in 2019 off of the back of filing for bankruptcy earlier that year; the original AFL was active from 1987-2008, then again from 2010-19.

Though there is no direct connection between it and the previous two versions of the same name, the renewed AFL will claim their histories including by playing the ArenaBowl, the AFL's championship game since its original founding.

Perhaps best known for its fast-paced, high-scoring games and being the home of quarterback Kurt Warner prior to his Hall of Fame career in the NFL, the relaunched AFL will feature 16 teams in Year 1, but Hutton said during the conference that Billings "deserved" the right to be called the first official team due to its past success — winning three championships in various leagues in the Outlaws' first stint from 2000-2010 — and a "really solid base community" of fans.

"A lot of people look at big markets and the flash, but quite frankly, that doesn't always equate to sustainability or even the best product," Hutton said. "I could not think of any other place that we will start our announcements ... with the Outlaws' past history, you guys earned it."

Billings' first head coach in its new league, also unveiled at the team's event Tuesday, is no stranger to the indoor game or AFL as a whole.

Cedric Walker, who played 10 seasons in the original AFL before entering a lengthy indoor football coaching career extending back to 2006, will succeed Shon King, who took over the Outlaws in midseason last year. He and Titus have a previous working relationship together due to Walker's time formerly coaching the CIF's Gillette Mustangs, which Titus also owns.

In terms of how he plans to shape his first Outlaws roster, Walker said that he's going to look for both talent (such as talking to players cut by NFL teams) and fit as indoor football frequently uses two-way players on offense and defense.

He's expecting strong infrastructure across the AFL, too, which he hopes will increase both competitiveness and professionalism and ultimately strengthen the league.

"You probably get a little bit more of the high-quality guys, because now it's a difference in regards to pay scale," Walker said of the AFL. "Also, it's different because of coaching ... the level of coaching is going to be a lot different.

"You're not going to have coaches working at UPS half the time and then come in and try and coach these kids. In the end, these young men are an extension of me, and I do not want these young men to fail."

Titus remarked that "different caliber" types of players compared to the CIF will be coming to Billings as both he and Hutton remarked that a goal is to bring in similar-quality names as those that play in the outdoor United States Football League or XFL, as well as being the gold standard of indoor football in the world like the AFL previously was in its heyday.

National television coverage and sponsorship deals are also in play, Titus said, calling it "the closest that Billings will ever have to an NFL team without growing another million or two million people." And speaking of the NFL, Hutton claimed that there's "collaboration" between it and the AFL coming, though that idea wasn't expanded upon in the news conference.

In terms of the scale of the league the Outlaws are joining, the AFL will forever hold the claim of being the first to try and popularize indoor football, with numerous other upstart leagues having tried to follow suit since. And even while the AFL has had its highs and lows over its history, no acronym is more synonymous with the indoor version of the sport.

For the Outlaws to be the first team to officially be on board in the AFL's new era, it leaves Titus and the team's personnel optimistic at a potentially bright future to come.

"Some of the things that you may see in the next year will just show you why we made the decision to be in the AFL," Titus said. "It's the ambition, the out-of-box thinking. Personally, I've always been very intrigued by people who come up with great ideas ... the ways that they have to take our product and bring it to the next level is absolutely on-par with what we want to do."