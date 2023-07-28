BILLINGS — With news that three teams are leaving the eight-team Champions Indoor Football league, Billings Outlaws owner Steven Titus confirmed on Friday morning that he plans on bringing the squad back to Billings next season.

What wasn’t revealed was if the Outlaws would be playing in the CIF or another league in 2024, and who would be coaching the team.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, there will be Outlaws football in 2024,” Titus told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “We look forward to announcing our head coach and schedule in the very near future.”

In a post on their Facebook site on Wednesday, the Beef announced that the franchise has officially withdrawn from the CIF effective immediately. The post also stated that the Topeka Tropics and Sioux City Bandits were also leaving the CIF effective immediately.

The Beef were the league champions last year, amassing a perfect 12-0 season on their way to defeating defending-champion Salina 50-30 in the CIF title game. Along the way, the Beef ended the Outlaws’ season in the semifinals, 42-6.

Billings had defeated the Bandits 39-31 in the quarterfinals at the Metra on June 5. Sioux City finished this past season 5-6 and closed the year with five straight losses.

The Outlaws were in their second year of play in the CIF last season and finished with a 7-5 record. During the 2022 campaign, the Outlaws were an expansion team and finished a rocky first year that featured a change of owners and a change of coaches with an 8-4 record after a semifinal loss.

Topeka finished last year 1-9 and didn’t advance to the playoffs.

Shon King was the interim head coach for Billings last season after he was promoted following a 73-28 loss at Gillette, Wyoming, on April 1. The loss to Gillette left Billings with a 2-2 record. King had been the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator.

A head coach isn’t listed on the Outlaws’ website under “Staff.”

The statement from the Beef organization on their Facebook site also said two expansion franchises — to be located in Colorado and Texas — which had signed letters of intent with Champions Indoor Football have also decided they wouldn’t join the CIF.

Messages to the CIF league office in regards to the future of the league and the departing teams were not returned.