BILLINGS — Billings Outlaws owner Steven Titus has put the other indoor football team that he owns, the Gillette (Wyoming) Mustangs, up for sale, per an announcement from Titus on the Mustangs' website Wednesday.

AFL rules prohibit ownership of teams in multiple leagues, and the Mustangs, who last played in the Champions Indoor Football league, were the team of choice to go as Titus shifts his focus on the Outlaws. Billings' new head coach, Cedric Walker, was previously with Gillette last season, leaving the Mustangs with no current coach.

Titus, an attorney who lives and works in Gillette, called the decision in his statement "like picking a favorite child."

"The AFL has a vision for my Billings team, that I cannot pass up," he said. "Deciding between owning the Gillette team or the Billings team, was truly the most difficult decision of my ownership career."

The Mustangs now risk folding as Titus noted that if a group of people is interested in buying and keeping the team in Gillette, they must reach out to him no later than Sept. 15. Otherwise, the assets will be sold and transferred to a "potential new CIF Kansas franchise," he said.