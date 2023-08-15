BILLINGS — The Billings Outlaws professional football team has opened an office and team store in downtown.

The building, located at 2704 2nd Avenue North, features various Outlaws-branded clothing and accessories.

The Outlaws' league for the 2024 season is currently in flux after multiple teams left the Champions Indoor Football league this offseason, though team owner Steven Titus told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com last month that "there will be" Outlaws football in Billings next season.

The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Season tickets are available at the store.

While the store/team offices are now open, the official grand opening is at noon Tuesday, Aug. 29. The league in which the Outlaws will compete during the 2024 season and the team’s new head coach will be announced at the grand opening, which is open to the public.