BILLINGS — A trio of standout players from the Billings United U19 girls soccer team that won the United States Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup in July were honored by US Youth Soccer on Monday with a haul of awards.

Avery Lambourne and Maria Ackerman were each named to the girls U19 Best XI team for their performances in the competition held in Wichita, Kansas, with the two girls additionally winning MVP and Golden Glove (for best goalkeeper), respectively.

Player selection for the Best XI was based on coaches ranking players from their own team.

Additionally, Mya Maack — who set Montana's all-time career high school goalscoring record at Laurel — was awarded the competition's Golden Boot award for being its top scorer.