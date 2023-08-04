BILLINGS — Even with the history, prestige and competitiveness of the Little League World Series and the process toward getting to it in the first place, there's a lot of lightheartedness behind the scenes.

After all, the players are 11- and 12-year-old kids having the time of their lives.

It's especially true in the case of Montana's representative (Billings' Boulder-Arrowhead Majors 11-12 team) at next week's Little League Baseball Mountain Region Tournament. Upon its arrival in San Bernardino, California, earlier this week to begin its game preparations, their activities included ping-pong with a team from Hawaii and swimming with a team from Nevada.

But when first pitch arrives for Montana during its opener in the modified double-elimination bracket at 10 a.m. Sunday — against that same Nevada team it made friends with at the pool days before — the friendliness will give way for a few hours.

When a bid to the LLWS is on the line, that's when it gets a little more serious.

"They just walked through the facility and some of them are kind of wide-eyed," Boulder-Arrowhead manager Randy Walter said of his team and it settling into the environment. "But they're very excited to be here. ... They're all doing very well with the travel and then all the activities that they've had scheduled. So they're pretty excited."

Boulder-Arrowhead has returned to the final stage prior to the LLWS for the third year in row, looking to become the second squad ever from Montana — along with Billings' legendary Big Sky All-Stars squad that made it to the United States championship game in 2011 — to make it to the grandest annual stage in Little League baseball worldwide.

For the second year, Montana has been slotted in the Mountain Region, a four-state group that doesn't feature teams from western states such as California or Washington, both of which have produced former LLWS champions. Their region presents an opportunity for the taking for those in the bracket, which concludes with a championship game at 3 p.m. Friday on ESPN.

Boulder-Arrowhead's first opponent, Nevada, will be represented by the Henderson Little League, while Snow Canyon Little League from Santa Clara, Utah, and the Torrington (Wyoming) Little League will do battle Sunday's other game at 1 p.m., both matchups of which will be streamed on ESPN+. Whichever state outlasts the other three next week will represent the Mountain Region at the LLWS in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, playing its first game there against the winner of the Metro Region on Aug. 16.

"Once that first pitch is thrown, I think a lot of the nerves will go away," Walter said. "Realistically, we have to win three games to make it to Williamsport for the Little League World Series, and the way that Little League has set it up, I think it's pretty realistic for a team from Montana, or even Wyoming, to make it to Williamsport."

A hot start with a win against Nevada would especially be important as it would guarantee Montana two chances to advance to the championship game, needing only to win either the winner's bracket final (at 7 p.m. Tuesday) or the final in the elimination bracket (at 3 p.m. Thursday) to move on to the winner-take-all game for a spot in Williamsport.

It would also guarantee Boulder-Arrowhead a spot on national television too — games from the winner's bracket final and on will be televised on ESPN — as well as a bit of sweet revenge. A different squad from Henderson representing Nevada, the Paseo Verde Little League, defeated Boulder-Arrowhead twice in California a year ago to eliminate Montana short of the inaugural Mountain Region championship game.

Hopes for a different outcome this year are high in the Boulder-Arrowhead camp, and support is fervent both from those who've traveled in support or are watching back home, Walter noted. Capping it all off with history for Montana baseball next week would be the perfect way to reward those sticking behind them.

"We have a tremendous support system in Billings that has supported these boys financially, mentally, this whole journey," Walter said. "I think that's what these boys are looking forward to the most, is to showcase their abilities for Team Montana and for the city of Billings. I think that is the biggest honor you can have."