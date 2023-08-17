QUEBEC CITY, Canada — Rosebud native and Miles City alum Brac Warren threw a career high 13 strikeouts as he helped the Tri-City (New York) ValleyCats of the independent Frontier League defeat the Quebec (Canada) Capitales 4-1 on the road Wednesday at the Stade Canac.

Warren, who threw his second consecutive quality start for the ValleyCats, got all of his Ks across six strong innings in which he allowed just three hits and no runs with one walk to get the pitching win.

A former MLB Draft pick of the San Francisco Giants after pitching collegiately at Oregon, Warren, 27, has been great with the ValleyCats this year in his second season with the team, going 3-3 with a 3.08 ERA and 68 strikeouts across just 49 2/3 innings thus far in 2023.