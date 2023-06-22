BILLINGS — Billings golfer Brandon McIver posted his highest finish of the season last weekend at a Korn Ferry Tour event in Wichita, Kansas.

The 29-year-old McIver placed in a five-way tie for seventh place at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open. It was his first top-10 finish of the season.

McIver shot a staggering 72-hole total of 17-under-par 263 (69, 66, 66, 62) at Crestview Country Club.

Florida golfer Ricky Castillo won in a playoff Sunday after finishing in a three-way tie for first at 19-under 261.

With his high finish, McIver moved up 42 spots on the tour’s money list to 88th with his total of $50,065 in winnings in 10 outings this season.

McIver is in the field for this week’s Compliance Solutions Championships, which began Thursday in Norman, Oklahoma.