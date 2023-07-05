SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Billings Outlaws' D'Nerius Antoine was honored as the Champions Indoor Football league's Defensive Player of the Year on Monday.

Antoine played linebacker for the Outlaws this past year. He led the CIF in solo tackles, making 51 in 10 games in the regular season. He was fourth in tackles for loss with 13. Antoine was a two-way player, playing fullback on offense and was a second-year Outlaw.

Two other Outlaws were honored by the CIF.

The Special Teams Player of the Year award went to kicker Billy Perry and the Defensive Rookie of the Year was Outlaws linebacker Victor Martinelli.

The following are the yearly CIF award winners:

Team Awards

Franchise of the Year: Sioux City Bandits

Executive of the Year: Don Belson of the Sioux City Bandits

Fan Base of the Year: Sioux City Bandits

Game Day Operations of the Year: Sioux City Bandits

Best Cheerleaders: Southwest Kansas Storm

Co-Community Relations of the Year: Omaha Beef, Southwest Kansas Storm, Sioux City Bandits

Best Media: Gillette Mustangs

Co-Coach of the Year: Heron O’Neal, Salina Liberty; Cedric Walker, Gillette Mustangs

Player Awards

League Most Valuable Player: Tommy Armstrong, QB, Omaha Beef

Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Karonce Higgins, WR, Gillette Mustangs; Tommy Armstrong, QB, Omaha Beef

Defensive Player of the Year: D’Nerius Antoine, FB/LB, Billings Outlaws

Special Teams Player of the Year: Billy Perry, K, Billings Outlaws

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Mike Pina, QB, Southwest Kansas Storm

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Victor Martinelli, LB, Billings Outlaws