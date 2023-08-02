BILLINGS — The Kas Ioane Foundation will host its first coaching solutions seminar Feb. 17, 2024 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Billings, per one of Ioane's sons, Kip Ioane, on social media Wednesday.

The foundation, named for the legendary Billings Skyview coach and teacher of the same name, was founded after Kas was diagnosed with Alzheimer's dementia earlier this year.

Featured speakers will be Kane Ioane — another of Kas' children and the current co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for Boise State football — Oregon State passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Kefense Hynson and Zionsville (Indiana) High School head football coach Scott Turnquist, a 1999 Skyview grad.