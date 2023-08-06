SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Team Montana was sent to the loser-out bracket in the opening day of play at the Little League Baseball Mountain Region Tournament on Sunday morning, losing 6-1 to Nevada in the tourney opener.

Montana, represented for the third straight year by Boulder-Arrowhead Little League's 11-12 Majors team out of Billings, lost to a Nevada squad represented by the Henderson Little League. It was each teams' first game in a tournament to decide which state represents the Mountain Region at the Little League World Series later this month in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Boulder-Arrowhead was held to a single hit — a bottom-half, fifth-inning double from Joe Mattson — as Nevada's starting pitcher was lights-out, striking out an incredible 16 of the 21 Montana batters he faced. Mattson was additionally responsible for Boulder-Arrowhead's lone run in the same inning he broke up the no-hitter, scoring on a wild pitch.

Nevada, up 1-0 entering the top of the fifth, broke the game open with a five-run frame as it tallied six extra-base hits in all in its victory.

Montana starting pitcher Caleb Quanbeck was solid, going four innings and allowing just one run off of four hits while striking out six. Boulder-Arrowhead's pitching staff finished with eight strikeouts in all for the game.

Montana will attempt to keep its hopes of qualifying for Williamsport alive when it faces the Torrington (Wyoming) Little League in loser-out play at 11 a.m. Monday. Wyoming was defeated by Utah's representative (based out of Santa Clara, Utah) 12-2 in Sunday's late game. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.