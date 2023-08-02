BILLINGS — Hinsdale grad and reigning NAIA heptathlon national champion Kaitlyn McColly has been selected to represent the United States at the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China, this week.

McColly, an incoming junior at Dickinson State (North Dakota), captured the heptathlon title at the NAIA National Championships in May and will compete for her country across three days at the games, sanctioned by the International University Sports Federation.

Results from China, which will begin when McColly competes in the first event of the heptathlon, the 100-meter hurdles, at 7 p.m. Thursday, will be available on FISU's website.