HELENA — The Montana High School Association announced via a news release Wednesday that it had named nine recipients for the annual National Federation of State High School Associations Officials of the Year awards for Montana.

Nominees for the award must "exemplify the highest standards of ethical conduct, moral character and carry the endorsement of their respective state high school association," per the release.

The MHSA's recipients for the 2022-23 school year, along with their regions and sports, are as follows:

Baseball: Seth Kitchin, Region 1

Seth Kitchin, Region 1 Boys basketball: Craig Cyr, Region 2

Craig Cyr, Region 2 Girls basketball: Brock Copenhaver, Region 8

Brock Copenhaver, Region 8 Football: Mike Dryden, Region 8

Mike Dryden, Region 8 Boys soccer: Davis Almanza, Region 7

Davis Almanza, Region 7 Girls soccer: Andy Gentry, Region 1

Andy Gentry, Region 1 Softball: Rock Rayl, Region 5

Rock Rayl, Region 5 Volleyball: Tyler Bowen, Region 2

Tyler Bowen, Region 2 Wrestling: Fred Trafelet, Region 5