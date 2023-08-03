The Champions Indoor Football Board of Directors has hired Mike McCoy as the league's commissioner according to a post on the CIF website.

The Billings Outlaws just completed their second year in the CIF.

McCoy has a Master's of Science degree from Kansas University and taught Sports Marketing and Sports Finance classes at Wichita State University for more than 10 years. He also has more than 20 years experience coaching at the high school and collegiate levels, the article on the CIF website stated. He has also been a wide receivers coach and on-campus recruiting coordinator at Kansas State.

McCoy has run four different professional indoor football teams, and consulted for three different teams, and worked in five different indoor leagues the release stated.