BILLINGS — Growing up and into a promising running career in tiny Hammond, more ranchland than town in Montana's extreme southeast corner, Mary Felig (née Owen) saw events like the Montana Mile as benchmarks.

The annual kickoff event to the Big Sky State Games — which will see women race for the 24th time Friday beginning at 8:15 p.m. at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium — routinely features the best of the best in the sport in Montana, regardless of age or background, in a classic competition to crown the fastest in the field and, unofficially, the state.

So while Felig thought amid her high school days at Broadus that she needed to add a little bit of pace to make it to the Mile herself, she saw it as achievable, especially considering after her 2009 graduation that she was bound for a college athletics regimen at Montana State Billings — a far cry from what was available to her at Powder River County High School, which didn't have a cross country team at the time.

"I was nowhere near fast enough to run in this as a high school and college athlete," Felig said, "but I remember always watching and thinking like, 'That's so cool. I'd love to be there someday.'

"I do finally get to be there, just a lot later than I ever would've thought."

The younger version of Felig would be proud, because the adult rendition of the runner she's become has achieved that goal set for herself four times over.

Felig, a 2014 MSUB grad who enters her second season as the head coach of the Billings Skyview cross country program this fall, will run in the Montana Mile for the fourth time Friday in front of both the crowd in attendance at Daylis and those watching on the 406 Sports Facebook page, which will livestream the event.

The Skyview math teacher's running career has blossomed well beyond the Big Sky State Games and even Montana in general; in addition to competing in (and winning) organized distance races across the state, Felig has also notably competed in the Boston Marathon on four occasions, improving on each visit stretching from her first appearance in 2015 (2,023rd place among women) to her most recent in 2021 (76th).

But when Felig looks at the status of distance running in Montana as a whole, she likes what she sees. After all, as she pointed out, anyone who questions the state's strength in the sport needs to look no further than the recently-completed USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Oregon, which had multiple Montanans in numerous events put on a show for those back watching back home.

"Oh, man," Felig said. "I feel like our running community as a whole in the state has really grown and evolved a lot. It's really fun for me ... I've grown up running here, and watching what Montana kids are doing now, it's so cool. It's like, 'Oh, my gosh. I never was doing that stuff as a kid.'

"I think (Montanan track athlete success), that's just a testament to the growth of our sport and the good directions that we're heading in."

Felig will be the entrant with the most career Montana Mile entries in this year's women's field, and her status as a high school coach will also give her a unique look at observing the tendencies of some of the best high school and college runners in the state — in the form of directly competing against them. For instance, Felig had high praise for incoming Hardin freshman Karis Brightwings-Pease, who'll run in her first Montana Mile after a decorated year in which she won Class A cross country and track titles as an eighth-grader.

Her obvious talent, along with everyone else slated to run Friday night, merely adds more mystique to the magic of the Mile as in the event, it doesn't matter your age, place you come from (such as entrant Shelbi LaBrie from Whitewater) or what you've achieved in the past (like ex-Rocky Mountain College standout Sydney Little Light, a former NAIA national champion).

If you're fast enough and from Montana, you're in and you've got a shot.

"There's a lot of names out there that I recognize from the high school sports world," Felig said. "It's humbling to be out there with the next generation of runners. I think it's cool to see what those kids are doing so young and (I) just have a lot of excitement to see how they carry on with running in their future."

As for the current generation of Falcon runners that she's helping train and improve, many will be in attendance to cheer Felig on at the Daylis track, providing a bit of role reversal from when the coach does it to them during fall races.

In Felig's eyes, healthy competition and shining examples that you know help breed success in running. And for someone from Powder River County whose been around the country competing and stuck around in Montana, it certainly doesn't hurt to know her.

"The more competitive athletes that we get coming out of Montana ... it instills in you this sense of like, 'Oh, well, I can do that, too,'" Felig said. "And I think we're just going to see more and more of that.

"When you are a kid from Whitewater or a kid from Broadus or wherever, when you see folks in your situation doing those big things, I think it just shows that we can all do those things."