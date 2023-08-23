BILLINGS — Big Sky Speedway is bound to host the American Sprint Car Series Frontier Region sprint car tour this weekend as competitors will compete to win the Harvey Ostermiller Memorial race Friday and Saturday.

The event honors one of the pioneers of Montana sprint car racing, Ostermiller, a longtime driver and later car owner who passed away in 2016 but left his mark on Montana sprint car racing.

The first Harvey Ostermiller Memorial was run in 2017 and has since grown in popularity and become one of the most prestigious sprint car races in the region. The big news of the off-season for the ASCS Frontier Region and Montana in general was the massive increase in the purse, including bumping up the winner's payday to $12,012, which is believed to be the largest ever for a dirt sprint car race in Montana.

That increased purse, along with the growing prestige of the event, has drawn attention from around the rest of the country, as drivers from states such as Texas, North Dakota, Washington and California have indicated their plans to travel to the Billings track to race and add their name to the list of Harvey Ostermiller Memorial winners.

Big Sky Speedway is anticipating its largest field in several years of 360 sprint cars. Expected to show is Logan Forler, who has won the Harvey Ostermiller Memorial the last two years, including the 2021 event on his way to the ASCS Frontier Region championship that season.

While only racing occasionally in Montana since winning that championship, Forler has won each of his last six appearances at Big Sky Speedway, including going 4 for 4 in his 2022 visits and also winning twice in July in the most recent events completed in ASCS Frontier Region action.

Five-time Montana sprint car champion Phil Dietz will be in action at his home track and he is fresh off a win in ASCS Northern Plains action on Saturday at Gillette Thunder Speedway in Wyoming, also having won there three weeks earlier. Dietz finished second to Forler in the 2022 Harvey Ostermiller Memorial.

There is $3,000 is on the line for Friday's event before Saturday's finale pay of $12,012 to win and $512 to start. The largest winner's payday previously in ASCS Frontier Region action, outside of those part of ASCS National Tour races, was a $2,500 check at Sheridan Speedway in Wyoming in 2021.

Joining the ASCS Frontier Region 360 sprint cars both days will be wingless limited sprint cars, IMCA modifieds and INEX Legends. Admission each night is $25 with it being $15 for seniors.

More information on the Brodix Frontier Region of the American Sprint Car Series, along with the ASCS National Tour and other ASCS regional tours, can be found online at www.ascsracing.com. Stagg Motor Sports, the promoting company of the ASCS Frontier Region, can be found at www.staggmotorsports.com.