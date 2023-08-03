MISSOULA — There's more to Bill Dunn's golf game than just a super-steady swing and calm demeanor.

That's just where the story begins for the 2023 Montana State Senior Tournament champion.

Eight years ago, the Missoula native Dunn — who recorded what some believe to be the lowest three-day score in the history on the State Senior event in finishing at 13-under (203) Thursday at The Ranch Club — gave up golf. That's how bad his right elbow hurt.

"It's bothered me for 30-plus years, and it got so bad that I couldn't even swing right-handed," said Dunn, who wore an elbow brace Thursday. "I took a year off, played left-handed and wasn't sure if I was going to play right-handed again.

"Then I just changed my swing a little bit and started hitting what I call a bunt driver. It went a lot straighter and my scores got a lot better. Maybe it was a blessing in disguise. I kind of wish I had played the more control game a long time ago."

That "bunt drive" has become one on the best parts of Dunn's game. On Thursday he used it to hold off defending State Senior Tournament champion Brad Grattan of Whitefish, who started the last of three rounds five strokes behind and finished five strokes behind.

"The biggest thing about Billy is that off the tee, he's never really out of position," Grattan said. "He might not be long. I mean when he hits it as good as he can and I hit it as good as I can, we can both hit it pretty deep.

"But he just backs off and he'd rather hit a 5-iron and I'll hit a 7-iron. He doesn't make many mistakes and he's a really good putter."

Dunn had six birdies and three bogeys in his final round. It was quite a departure from his first round at Larchmont Tuesday and second round at Canyon River Wednesday. He shot 5-under both those days and did not have a single bogey.

"Any time you can shoot three rounds under 70 it's really good," the 57-year-old Dunn said. "Three rounds under par is solid.

"I didn't play the par 3s very good today. I think I bogeyed three of the five. I think I was just getting a little worn out or something. My iron play wasn't quite as sharp. But I hung in there. Brad (Grattan) is tough. He's always there, so I had to hang on somehow."

Grattan's tough task of catching Dunn became even tougher after the latter birdied two of the first three holes at The Ranch Club.

"It was tough," Grattan related. "Coming in 5 back I knew I had to have a good day. I didn't play bad but had some trouble reading the greens. I had some putts that didn't break the way I wanted.

"I hit good putts. I feel like I hit my lines all day, but they just didn't go in. I was about a half inch off on six or seven putts. Had I had one of those putting days where I was out of my mind, I might have caught him. But he's hard to catch."

Only three players in the field of 312 finished under par. The 58-year-old Grattan finished at 8-under (208) and Gene Walsh of Whitefish at 1-under (215). Rounding out the top six were Tommy Lindell of Kalispell (219), Bill Leach of Bozeman (221) and Steve Bell of Missoula (224).

Frank Williams of Missoula won the Senior Division of the tournament. He posted a three-day score of 15-over 231.

