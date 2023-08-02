MISSOULA — For all the golf trophies he's garnered over the past few years, Missoula's Bill Dunn can never remember a time when he started a tournament with two bogey-free rounds.

Scratch that off the list.

The 57-year-old scored 5-under 67 for the second day in a row Wednesday in the 68th Montana State Senior Tournament. He did it at Larchmont on Tuesday and Canyon River Wednesday, building a five-stroke lead heading into the final round of the three-day, three-venue event Thursday at The Ranch Club.

"I was actually kind of thinking of that (bogey-free string) coming in and sort of lost focus and started trying to finish without a bogey, but it was kind of cool," Dunn said of Wednesday's round. "Just not going crazy is the key.

"I could have easily went after a lot of holes more aggressively than I did. But I was pretty conservative. Just try to hit in the fairway and try to hit it on the green, and if you have a decent putt, then get a little aggressive with the putt."

Dunn will be shooting for his second State Senior title in three years after winning in Butte two years ago. Defending champion Brad Grattan of Whitefish sits in second place, five strokes behind. Gene Walsh of Whitefish and Tommy Lindell of Kalispell are tied for third, eight strokes back.

On Tuesday, the purple-clad Dunn and Grattan set the pace at Larchmont. Dunn's 67 was just two strokes better than Grattan.

Did the rest of the field fail to get the memo about Purple Opening Day?

"That's a coincidence," the defending champion Grattan said with a smile. "I have no problem dressing loud and proud. That's just my personality.

"I'm feeling good this week, feeling like the ball is going to go where I want to hit it and not be too crooked. I had a lesson with my guy in the Flathead Valley this last week. He saw a couple of little things and it's made a big difference."

Dunn had five birdies and Grattan six Tuesday. Joining Dunn and Grattan with under-par opening rounds were Walsh at 4-under 68 and Lindell at 1-under 71.

The fact that 316 golfers are looking up at Dunn is certainly no coincidence. He has been a force in Montana senior tournaments since joining the fray and two weeks ago won the State Am senior division by five strokes at Old Works in Anaconda. Back in late May, he finished third in the Barnett Memorial open tournament, just two strokes off the winning score at the Missoula Country Club.

A Helena Capital grad, Dunn called his opening 67 a "solid" score.

"I had zero bogeys, so that's always nice," he said Tuesday. "I just like to compete. My goal is to be in contention going into the last day. If I'm in contention, that's where you want to be."

Chances are good Dunn and Grattan, who has made four attempts at the Champions Tour Q-school, will remain at the top of the leaderboard until the end Thursday. Both are known for their consistency.

"I'm the kind of person that puts a ton of pressure on myself, so when I hit a bad shot, it's not like whoops, usually it's like what are you doing?" Grattan said.

"It took me three holes to settle in (Tuesday). I birdied the first hole, then made a bogey on my third hole. Then I was like, OK, you need to back off and just mellow out. From then on it was pretty good."

Grattan is looking forward to Thursday because he is more familiar with The Ranch Club than Larchmont and Canyon River.

"I'm looking forward to knowing the course I'm playing. I was kind of flying blind (Tuesday)," he said. "I've played Ranch Club three or four times and I played a practice round there (Monday). It's pretty fresh in my mind as to where to hit it, what to hit. I kind of have it mapped out."

To see the complete list of round one scores, log on to: golfgenius.com/pages/9240157460470187279