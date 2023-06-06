U.S. Ski & Snowboard finished announcing nominations to their 2023-24 national teams this week.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is made up of seven disciplines including: alpine, freeski, freestyle, cross country, Nordic combined and snowboard. Four athletes with Montana ties have been nominated for the next cycle.

U.S. Freeski:

The freeski nominations are made based on international rankings and head-to-head competition and resulted in two Montana skiers making the cut.

Maggie Voisin (Whitefish) will continue to represent the U.S. in women's slopestyle and big air for the tenth year. Voisin is a three-time Olympian.

After two years on the rookie team, Konnor Ralph (Helena) was promoted to the men's pro team in slopestyle and big air as well.

U.S. Cross Country:

Max Kluck (Butte) was named to the men's development team in May. Kluck skied for the Bridger Ski Foundation and will join the University of Utah's ski team this upcoming collegiate season.

U.S. Snowbard:

In the slopestyle and big air disciplines, Bozeman's Evan Wrobel was named to the men's rookie team for the first time.