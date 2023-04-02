BUTTE — For some, a sport is a fun activity to pass the time. For others, a sport is treated like a job. For Butte-native Robert Leipheimer, the Spartan Race is a lifestyle.

Regardless of the day of the week, Leipheimer wakes up at 5 a.m. and goes to sleep at 9 p.m. He has a regimented routine and nearly all of his choices come with his training in mind.

“It’s more of a lifestyle than anything. If you treat it like a regular sport, it becomes a job and you start to lose the love for it,” Leipheimer said.

Since getting involved with Spartan he has competed all over the country, as well as making treks to Canada and even Sparta, Greece.

It may not be a well-known competition, but Leipheimer has become fully invested. To those who have known him all his life, it is the least bit shocking.

“It’s not surprising at all, he always wanted to do the extraordinary things,” Renate Laursen, Leipheimer’s mother, said.

Since beginning the journey about four years ago, a lot has changed. Leipheimer competed in his first race in May 2019, as a freshman at Montana State University.

Once a 230-pound lineman on the Butte High football team, he started to crave competition again. After some research, Leipheimer fell upon Spartan Race, an obstacle course racing company.

The three common races are the Sprint (5K run, 20 obstacles), the Super (10K run, 25 obstacles) and the Beast (half marathon, 30 obstacles).

It was an extreme undertaking for Leipheimer, one that required a serious commitment.

“Everything that I do is geared to training, it’s always geared to how I could get 1% better,” Leipheimer said.

Training involves running, biking, rock climbing, weight lifting and more.

Physically, the transformation is an obvious one. He is now 160 pounds, going from a size 36 waist to a 28 in a matter of four years.

“It can change lives in drastic ways, from my perspective I’m doing things that I never thought I was capable of,” Leipheimer said.

Not only has the change been a physical one, but it has been a whole shift of attitude.

As a freshman at MSU, Leipheimer didn’t like the direction of how things were going. For the first time in years, he wasn’t active. The life of playing video games and eating junk food wasn’t satisfying him. He didn’t want to go down the path that many college students go down, the party life.

Now as a senior, his way of life has changed entirely from what it once was.

“It’s definitely changed my perspective on how I want to live my life, I got into the sport because I wanted to change my lifestyle,” Leipheimer said.

The change has bled into all aspects of his life.

Set to graduate in May, Leipheimer has been studying exercise science. School is a top priority, and it’s been a plus that his studies go hand in hand with his training.

As a zip line tour guide at Big Sky, each and every dollar of his tips went toward his travel expenses to Greece at the end of last year.

“Everything always comes back to racing,” Leipheimer said with a laugh.

According to his mother, Leipheimer has always been determined and committed no matter what his goals were at that time.

“He’s always been pretty disciplined with whatever it was he was doing, whether it was school or when he was on the football team. He was very disciplined as far as doing everything could do to be the best,” Laursen said.

Leipheimer has made friends throughout the country and even the world during his Spartan Race experience.

His communication with other racers started as mostly exchanging advice for training. At this point it has turned into true friendships.

The camaraderie in throughout the competition is something Leipheimer feels he has never experienced in other sports.

“It’s this community that we have. We’re all training and just doing life and we get to share experiences together when we meet at the starting line and get dinner after the race,” Leipheimer said.

In nearly every way, the sport has become engrained in his life.

The dedication has paid off for Leipheimer. He placed eighth overall at the Trifecta World Championship in Sparta in November 2022.

The 2023 U.S. National Series season has already brought him to Jacksonville, Florida, with competitions in California, Utah and West Virginia coming up.

Next on the list is a Super race at Big Bear Mountain Resort in Southern California on May 21.

Eventually, Leipheimer hopes to take the next step to the professional level, earning money doing what he loves.

In any case, falling upon the Spartan Race circuit and making the decision to stick with it has been transformative for the former Butte Bulldog.