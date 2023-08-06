BILLINGS — The Northern Cheyenne Bison are a composite mountain bike team featuring middle school and high school kids from the area.

"We believe anybody on a bike is a good thing, and any day you're riding a bike is a better day in your life," said Dean Cromwell, owner of The Spoke Shop in Billings.

That mission came to life on Monday as the Northern Cheyenne MTB team received five new bikes, worth over a thousand bucks each, through the Trek Pathfinder Scholarship.

"Getting new gear is really fun and feels good to use and I like it's on our scholarship so whenever we get new gear it's really fun, great experience," said junior Markell Little Coyote.

The team has about a dozen members, with five competing in races. After getting five new bikes through the program, every kid on the team will now have a chance to ride high-quality bikes and get the chance to learn how to navigate new mountain biking trails.

"When we got going, we didn't have much bikes and kind of just got thrown into it and then we grew bigger and now it's better," said Bison team member Aspen Woods.

This is the second time The Spoke Shop has built bikes through the scholarship program for the team. Cromwell previously visited the team in Lame Deer and rode bikes with them.

"It was just amazing to see the excitement in the kids getting to ride some really, really quality bikes that they probably haven't had the opportunity to ride, and it's just a super neat program again just getting kids on bikes is an awesome thing," he said.

Led by head coach Byron Woods and a group of assistant coaches, the Bison have jumped into the world of mountain biking headfirst, of course with their helmets on. Although many of these kids started the sport just a year ago, they've competed in races now across the state, and fallen in love with it.

"It means a lot to me. It's really fun, calm, soothing to be on a bike and you can never really have a bad day on a bike. Even if you wreck, you crash, you get back on," Little Coyote said.

These young people are paving the way for a new sport to potentially flourish in their home. They hope more kids will see the fun opportunities mountain biking offers and join the Bison.

"What I tell people about our biking thing, I try to encourage people, but some think it's kind of weird, but I don't really care what they say, it's really fun," Little Coyote said.

Woods added: "Well, I mean in Lame Deer, where I come from, the way this biking team started is kind of like there's not a whole lot, and I think I would tell them to try something new and get their head up."