OMAHA, Neb. — For the second straight season, the Billings Outlaws Champions Indoor Football season ended with a semifinal loss.

The top-ranked Omaha Beef improved to 11-0 with a 42-6 win over No. 4 Billings on Saturday.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Outlaws, who finish the season 7-5.

Omaha will now host defending champion Salina in the championship on June 17. The No. 2 Liberty downed the No. 3 Gillette Mustangs 37-30 in the other semifinal Saturday. Salina is now 9-2, while Gillette finishes 8-4.