Former Kalispell Flathead Brave and NFL quarterback Brock Osweiler is hosting a football camp July 1, 2023 at Legends Stadium in Kalispell.

The inaugural event is free courtesy of Osweiler and will feature two individual sessions divided by age group. Fourth-eighth grades will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Ninth-twelfth grades are from 2:30-5:00 p.m. and Osweiler will coach quarterbacks in both. Registration is still open and more details are posted at fhsbravesfootball.com.

The 7-on-7 portion of the camp also scheduled for June 30 is currently full.

Osweiler, a 2009 graduate of Flathead High, played for Arizona State from 2009-2011 and will coach quarterbacks at both camps. He set multiple school records with the Sun Devils and is still ranked in the top 10 all-time at ASU.

He was drafted in the second round by the Denver Broncos in 2012 and helped them win the 2015 Super Bowl alongside Peyton Manning. He retired from the NFL in 2019 after seven seasons and after stints with the Broncos, Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins.

Osweiler served as an ESPN analyst for college football during the 2022 season.