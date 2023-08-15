BILLINGS — Chris Grossman recently made Team USA at 52KG for both Freestyle and Greco Roman wrestling at the UWW U15 Pan-American Games in Panama City, Panama, Nov. 23-26.

Grossman defeated an opponent who had beaten him earlier in the year at the U15 Nationals in Las Vegas. He had to win two of three matches against him in both Freestyle and Greco Roman to make Team USA.

Grossman won the Greco Roman Series 2 matches to 0 and the Freestyle series 2 matches to 1 match. At the Pan American Team Trials, only wrestlers who were All-Americans at various events throughout the year competed.

Grossman now has to raise about $10,000 for his trip because USA Wrestling offers only partial payment. He's hoping to have his two coaches along as well.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Grossman.

Grossman will be a freshman at Billings Skyview. He wrestles for Joe Giacomini at the Billings Wrestling Club.

Grossman is a multi-time USA Wrestling All-American and Montana state champion at the youth divisions. He won the Montana triple crown this year: Folkstyle, Freestyle and Greco Roman.

Grossman also was an All-American in the 16U USAW Folkstyle Nationals and the 16U Greco Roman Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota, in July. He was a Greco All-American at the U15 US Open in Las Vegas in May.