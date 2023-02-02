Myltin Bighorn

Myltin Bighorn, center, poses with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right. Bighorn, a Poplar native and graduate student at the University of Kansas, is going to Super Bowl LVII with the Chiefs on Feb. 12 as the team's inaugural recipient of the LoneBear/H. Roe Bartle Rotational Internship.

 Courtesy of Myltin Bighorn

BILLINGS — Going from tiny Poplar to one of the biggest events in sports, Myltin Bighorn is putting Montana on the map.

Bighorn, who hails from the small town on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, will attend Super Bowl LVII as an intern for the Kansas City Chiefs, who will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL's annual championship game at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

