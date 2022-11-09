BOZEMAN – Three years after he fell in love with the whole idea of “getting muddy and dirty and wet” purely for fun, Robbie Leipheimer toed the starting line amid the ancient ruins of Sparta, Greece, last Friday and absorbed his surroundings in awe.
Over the next three days, while competing in the 2022 Spartan Trifecta World Championship obstacle-course race, the 22-year-old Butte native found his mind diverted from the gritty task at hand to an empire that came alive with every step.
The archaeological site of Menelaion and the tomb of Helen of Troy. The statue and tomb of Leonidas. Groves of centenarian olive trees. Villages of cobblestone and goats and cheering Greeks.
“There’s no way to replicate those things other than to just do it,” Leipheimer said Wednesday from Athens, where he gazed at the Acropolis while reliving the experience shortly before boarding a plane for Paris and then home to Bozeman. “It was absolutely a life-changing experience because you ran through history. You ran through places where some of the greatest warriors on Earth stepped foot. Every step of the way, I was reminded of that.
“It was insane to realize the depth of where we were and what we got to run through.”
Leipheimer did mesh serious business with those surreal pleasures, finishing eighth — the top American — in the 18-24 age group in an event that consists of a 5K course with 20 obstacles (Sprint), 10K run with about 25 obstacles (Super) and the climactic half-marathon with 30 obstacles (The Beast). The latter saves the most arduous for last, including climbs over 6- to 10-foot walls, hand-over-hand navigation of monkey bars, hauling concrete well over half of Leipheimer's 160 pounds, and a barbed-wire crawl in the Evrotas River.
Leipheimer was 11th after the Sprint in 49 minutes, 43 seconds and 10th after the Super (1:18.55). His overall time over three days was 3:11.57.
Not bad for a guy who was a 230-pound offensive lineman for the Butte Bulldogs just four years ago.
“It’s remarkable,” he said reflectively. “I keep saying, ‘Who would’ve thought?’ “
Actually, given the family legacy, no doubt many would've thought. The Leipheimer name needs no introduction in Butte, where they're tied to athletic achievement as well as numerous businesses.
Robert Leipheimer III’s uncle, Levi, was a two-time national road cycling champion, a bronze medalist at the 2008 Olympics, and a third-place finisher at the 2007 Tour de France. His dad, Rob Jr., is an avid and accomplished backcountry skier. The original Rob, his grandfather, skied at Montana State.
Though the family gravitates toward skis and bicycles, Robbie began playing football as an 8-year-old, eventually eagerly waking at 6 a.m. to lift weights with his Butte High buddies while building the prototypical lineman’s physique.
Then he moved over Homestake Pass to Montana State.
“There really wasn’t anything to do except eat food and stay up late, and I could only stand so much of that,” he said. “I felt myself getting lazy. I didn’t have fun living that college life of just putting on the “freshman 15 (pounds)” and playing video games with buddies and stuff. That just wasn’t for me.”
Leipheimer began to seek outlets for his competitive fire. While scrolling Instagram looking for CrossFit races he stumbled upon a series of moderate endurance events called Spartan Race, founded in 2007.
Leipheimer was intrigued and dug deeper, figuring the sport required participants to “pick up a sandbag or maybe jump over a wall and run 400 meters.” As a former football lineman, when he discovered the races started at 5K he paused. Three miles was distancing running, hardly a fit for someone who's still never competed in any type of straight running race.
Nevertheless, he signed up for a Spartan Race in Bigfork in May 2019 and began to train.
He lifted weights. He climbed rocks to bolster his arms. He rode a bicycle. And yes, he ran.
Then he competed.
“Once I did it I fell in love with it,” he recalled. “I fell in love with running outside in the trees and picking up heavy stuff and getting muddy and dirty and wet. As soon as I crossed the finish line I was like, ‘Yep, I want to do that again’.”
A Spartan Race is comparable to a military obstacle course. Competitors run for a short distance, scale a wall, run again, traverse monkey bars, run some more, lug a 90-pound stone, run yet again, rinse in a river or bog, and repeat.
"I would hate to say a normal running race is easier, but I imagine it would be because you don't have to jump over a wall or climb a rope," he said. "I think a lot of people label it as intense and a lot of people are afraid to do something like this because it is quite difficult.
"But despite how intimidating it looks, it's actually fun — and do-able."
From that first moment of timed fun, Leipheimer has had his eye on the 2022 Spartan Trifecta World Championship while pursuing a degree in exercise science at MSU on the way to an eventual doctorate in chiropractic.
Three years later, with victories in the 2021 Utah Spartan Super 10K and the North American Championships in the Kelowna (B.C.) to his credit, there he was in Sparta with even more ambitious goals. Among them: Competing on the professional circuit and, when (or if) the sport eventually becomes part of the Olympics, earning a berth on the U.S. team.
“That’s been the goal – to compete against the best of the best,” said Leipheimer, now a chiseled 160 pounds befitting the statues in Greece. “I truly think these are some of the best athletes in the world.”
Initially Leipheimer viewed competing in Greece as a vacation wrapped around a fun three-day outing. As the time approached, his focus shifted to competing.
The surroundings, he assumed, would become more peripheral.
He was wrong.
"There were times when I was speechless," he said. "I did go up to some of the highest points there and overlook the city and it was like, 'Oh my goodness'."
And so, when it was over in Sparta, he sat, exhausted, in front of a Spartan banner, his head in his hands and his body dirty, muddy and wet.
As he regrouped, he contemplated his achievement, the competition with some of the world's top athletes, and a powerful society dating back 2,500 years. And he thought about what it took to get to a place where he could run in the footsteps of Spartan warriors.
“"I was like, ‘Wow, three years and it’s all done now'," he said. "Three years of dreaming about it, of planning it, of setting aside money.
"It’s been a very emotional, but in a good way realizing that with hard work dreams do come true.”
