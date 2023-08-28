Missoula gymnast Reese Esponda earned a spot on the U.S. National Junior Team as the result of her strong performance this past weekend at the U.S. Championships in San Jose, California.

She finished as floor champion and took sixth in the bars and all around competitions. Esponda turns 16 years old next year and one of her goals is to compete in the Olympics.

Just six girls are on the junior national team. Esponda will now attend all national team camps, which prepare athletes to try to make the U.S. Olympic team for Paris in 2024.

Esponda trains at Roots Gymnastics in Missoula. She was born in Helena and lives in Clancy.

