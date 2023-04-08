SALINA, Kansas — Nursing a three-point fourth-quarter lead, the Salina Liberty made back-to-back defensive stands in the fourth quarter to beat the Billings Outlaws 33-30 Saturday night in Champions Indoor League action.

The game was the first for Outlaw interim coach Shon King after the team and first-year coach Kerry Lockin parted ways last weekend following a loss to Gillette.

The Outlaws knocked on the door on their final two possessions, but the defending champion Liberty stood firm each time. Following the second defensive stand Salina drove for a couple first downs to run out the clock.

Billings dropped to 2-3, while Salina improved to 4-1. Heron O’Neal, who won three championships with the first version of the Outlaws, is the coach of the Liberty.