If you talk the talk, you better walk the walk and that's certainly true of Helena native "Suga" Sean O'Malley.

O'Malley, an accomplished UFC fighter on the doorstep of a world title, isn't afraid to speak his mind and there's been plenty of back-and-forth between him and the UFC Bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, ahead of their co-main event title bout Saturday night.

"He's got what I want," O'Malley recently told ESPN. "He's the champ and I want the belt. I've got what he wants — good looks, money, fame, really everything. So that's where we clash heads a little bit."

Of course, Sterling, who boasts a 23-3 career record and a nine-match winning streak, hasn't held back, saying among other things, that O'Malley didn't earn the title shot he's getting Saturday night.

"All the pressure's on him," O'Malley said at for UFC 292 Media Day Wednesday. "If I didn't even earn being here and he gets knocked out, he's going to look pretty stupid."

O'Malley, who is 16-1 in his UFC career, said being part of the main events and world title bouts was always part of the plan.

"It feels like it's meant to be. This is my time," he said. "I've seen this playing out all through my career. So it's not a big surprise to me (to be in the main event). I put in the work. I beat the guys I needed to beat.

"I still have to get into the octagon with Aljamain Sterling, the best bantamweight of all time and still do that magic. I still have to perform. I'm going to go out there and put his lights out. I'm 100% capable of doing that and that's where I get that confidence from."

Sterling and O'Malley are known to have different styles. Sterling is a grappler, while O'Malley is known as a striker.

"I'm going to keep it on my feet," O'Malley said. "He wants to take it to the ground. It's no secret."

"Suga" — who was originally given the nickname "Sugar" by Johnny Aho, also of Helena — also warned Sterling about leaving him openings.

"He's beat who he's beat and he's that good," O'Malley said. "Against (Henry Cejudo) there were lots of mistakes and opportunities. You better not make those mistakes against me, because I will put your lights out. I snipe people."

Sterling is equally confident in his ability to win on Saturday. The Jamaican hasn't lost a fight in five years and in a separate interview with ESPN's Sportscenter, he called O'Malley "undeserving" and a "teacher's pet."

"That's just jealousy coming from their mouths," O'Malley said of his critics.

The Helena native now resides in Phoenix, Arizona. Yet, he still credited his Montana roots for his rise.

"I was always fighting in Montana," he said. "We didn't have a commission, so I would fight three times a month. We could fight all the time and you don't really see that anymore from these different promotions. Being from Montana was a massive part of my career."

O'Malley said always knew he wanted to be rich and famous, but realized quickly that the NFL wasn't going to work out for him at "5-11, 100 pounds."

"When I found fighting, I was like this is it," he said. "This is how I make money. This is how I do it and it's played out damn near perfect."

One big step remains and O'Malley can take it on Saturday night in Boston. The fight will be shown on PPV and is set to begin around 8 p.m. Mountain time.