SANTIAGO, Chile — Sophia Singleton, a 16-year-old from Livingston, won a gold medal Saturday at the Pan American Karate Championships, becoming the first Montanan to achieve the feat in the Olympic event.

Singleton, a Team USA Karate member, scored 20 points in four fights, allowing only three. In her age group and weight class (48 kilos), Singleton is ranked No. 1 in the United States and No. 8 in the world.

Singleton, who turns 17 in November and plans to turn pro when she's 18, is a three-time national champion and three-time U.S. Open champion. Singleton and her sister Lottie are the only two Montanans to make Team USA in Karate.