BOZEMAN — Still searching for that perfect stocking stuffer for Christmas?
A copy of "Montana Greats: From A (Absarokee) to Z (Zurich) the Greatest Athletes from 264 Montana Communities" is the perfect fit, literally and figuratively.
Written by 406 Sports editor Jeff Welsch, "Montana Greats" features male and female athletes from a wide range of sports, including basketball, baseball and football but also skiing, horse racing, rodeo, sled-dog racing and even a few quirky endeavors.
The communities include the state's largest of course but also many with little more than a post office — some even smaller than that.
Pick up a copy or copies at your local independent bookseller, Barnes & Noble or online at billingsgazettestore.com.
For more information, call 406-670-3849.
