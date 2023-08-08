Former Billings Senior volleyball standout Taylor Mims is representing the U.S. at the Pan American Cup in Ponce, Puerto Rico from Aug. 6-13.

Mims is one of 14 players selected by USA Volleyball to play in the 10-team tournament.

Mims is playing as an opposite hitter for the U.S. after spending much of the past four years playing professionally in France. Collegiately, Mims was a third-team AVCA All-American at Washington State in 2018 and represented the U.S. Collegiate National Team-Europe in both 2017 and 2018, winning gold each times.

In their first match of pool play in Puerto Rico, the Americans swept Costa Rica 25-12, 25-12, 25-17. Mims led all scorers with 17 points on 13 kills (.479 hitting efficiency) and a match-high four blocks during their Aug. 6 match.

The U.S. continued their momentum with a sweep of Peru 25-23, 25-20, 25-12 on Aug. 7. They earned another sweep against Colombia 25-14, 25-21, 25-19 on Aug. 8, when Mims led all scorers with 16 points on 13 kills, one block, and two aces.

The U.S. has one remaining pool play match against Canada set for Aug. 10 at 4 p.m. after a day off. Tournament play is scheduled to begin Aug. 11-13.

The U.S. Women have won the Pan American Cup seven times, most recently in 2019. The U.S. Women won bronze in 2021 and 2022.