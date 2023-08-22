SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Former Billings Senior standout Taylor Mims had team highs of 13 kills and three blocks to lead the U.S. Women's Volleyball Team to a sweep of Canada on the first day of the NORCECA Women's Pan American Cup Final Six tournament on Sunday.

Mims, an opposite hitter who played collegiately at Washington State, hit .370 for the match. She had three kills and all three of her blocks in the first set to spark the U.S. to its 25-16, 25-11, 25-15 triumph, and collected five kills in the final set.

The U.S. also defeated Puerto Rico 25-12, 25-15, 25-7 on Monday and additionally defeated Mexico 25-21, 25-9, 25-13 on Tuesday. The Americans are scheduled to face Cuba on Wednesday, but Tropical Storm Franklin's impacts on the Dominican Republic suspended Tuesday's matches early, making a future schedule unclear.

The U.S., coming off a bronze medal in the Pan Am Cup, is competing against Canada, Cuba, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in the tournament.

Mims has played four years professionally in France since graduating from WSU.