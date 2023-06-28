GREAT FALLS – Maybe the fourth try will be the charm for minor league basketball in Great Falls.

At least that’s what Jim Keough and his partners are banking on.

Keough, a Great Falls businessman with extensive ties to various sports enterprises in the Electric City, on Tuesday announced that the Great Falls Electric Basketball Team would be joining The Basketball League (TBL) starting in March of 2024.

“We’re calling the team the Electric because this is the Electric City and it’s an appropriate name,” Keough said at a press conference at the Cattlemen’s Cut restaurant.

This will be the fourth professional basketball franchise in the past 45 years in Great Falls.

The Montana Sky joined the Western Basketball Association in the winter of 1978-79 under the ownership of local radio station owner Al Donohue and country music star Charley Pride. That team played its games at local high school gymnasiums and folded after one season and an 11-37 record. Its best-known player was Cazzie Russell, a former NBA star who was trying to make a comeback in his mid-30s.

A year later, another pro team arrived on the scene, the Montana Golden Nuggets of the Continental Basketball Association, which was headed by Helena insurance agent Ron Iverson. That franchise featured a young head coach, George Karl, who would go on to win 1,175 games in his NBA coaching career with six different teams.

The Nuggets also played most of their games at local high schools and made the CBA Finals twice in three years. But they also folded in 1983 after three seasons.

Yet another minor league club came to town in 2006, and the Great Falls Explorers also played in the CBA, which had shrunk considerably over the years. That franchise was owned by West Coast Sports, LLC, which also operated teams in Butte and Minot, North Dakota. After two seasons of playing before sparse crowds at Four Seasons Arena, the Explorers pulled up stakes in 2008.

The TBL is based in Indiana and has been in existence for five years. According to the league web site, there are 49 teams, most in the East and Midwest. The nearest franchises to Great Falls are in Washington and Oregon.

Keough said he chose to join the TBL “because it’s a highly professional league that’s been around and has some stability.”

The commissioner, Dave Magley, is a former NBA player.

“He played in Great Falls against the Nuggets,” Keough said.

The TBL plays a 24-game season starting in March and finishing in June. The 2023 champions were the Potawatomi Fire out of Oklahoma, who defeated the St. Louis Griffins in a best-of-three playoff series.

The commissioner is Carlnel Wiley Jr., who was director of basketball operations under Brad Huse at Montana State for two seasons starting in 2008.

Keough said the spring season makes sense because there won’t be competition for gym space or fan support.

“We didn’t want to have to compete with local high schools or colleges. We felt like the timing is right to bring family-based sports entertainment to Great Falls. We understand that travel will be a big expense but that’s part of doing business.”

He said the Electric will keep 100 percent of ticket sales and advertising revenue, but the county-owned Four Seasons Arena will get concession revenue.

The team will play 12 home games and 12 on the road.

Keough served 13 years as general manager of two Great Falls’ minor league baseball teams – the Dodgers and White Sox – which competed in the Pioneer League with other Montana cities such as Billings, Missoula, Helena and Butte.

When he left the baseball business, Keough bought the Great Falls Americans Junior A hockey club, which competed mainly against teams in Montana and Wyoming. He sold that franchise after 11 years.

One of the brightest basketball minds in Montana thinks the Electric has a chance to succeed. Mike McLean knows minor league basketball well, since he served as an assistant under Steve Aggers for the Golden Nuggets, following a high school career where he won seven state championships — five at Great Falls CMR and two at Chester.

“The kind of talent that came here in the CBA was amazing,” said McLean, who retired from prep coaching in 2004 but has helped the University of Providence program for seven years. “It will be nice to see that level of basketball again. I hope they can make a go of it.”

There is no draft in the TBL, so all teams are able to offer contracts to players. The league web site said monthly salaries range from $500 to $5,000.

Keough expects to hire a head coach in the next few weeks, and the staff will attend a players camp in Las Vegas in July.

“We would sure like to have a local player or two, but of course that will be up to the coach,” said Keough, who will serve as general manager and handle marketing.

“Basketball is very popular and we want to offer a high-quality fan experience, especially for our young fans. They are the future of the sport,” said Keough.