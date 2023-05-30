Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BILLINGS — Three Montanan college baseball players will show their stuff on the biggest stage in college baseball later this week.

Alabama freshman pitcher Brock Blatter, Iowa redshirt junior catcher Ben Tallman and Nicholls State junior infielder/outfielder Jayden Kay — all of whom call Billings home — have qualified with their teams for the upcoming NCAA Baseball Championship, the organization's annual national postseason in the sport.

Blatter's Crimson Tide, who will host a regional as the No. 16 national seed, will face Kay's Colonels in each schools' opener in the double-elimination Tuscaloosa Regional, with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday on ESPN+. Tallman's Hawkeyes, meanwhile, were drawn to the Terre Haute Regional hosted by No. 14 Indiana State, and they'll face North Carolina in their first game of the postseason at 5 p.m. Friday on the ACC Network.

Blatter, a Billings Central alum and a 19th-round draft pick of the Chicago Cubs in last year's MLB Draft, has appeared in six games for Alabama this season, striking out 12 across eight innings with a 1-0 record and 4.50 ERA. The Tide are back in the NCAA tournament after a one-year absence, entering the regional with a 40-19 overall record.

Tallman, a former Billings Scarlet and Billings West grad, has made 16 appearances with Iowa — his third school after stints at North Dakota State and North Iowa Area Community College — on the season, starting eight while batting .174 with a home run and six RBIs on the year. The Hawkeyes (42-14) will be making their first regional appearance since 2017 when they suit up in Terre Haute later this week.

Kay, formerly of the Billings Royals and a Billings Senior grad, is with Nicholls (based in Louisiana) for a second season after prior stops at NDSU and Coffeyville Community College (Kansas). He has started 39 of his 55 career games with the Colonels and batted .255, including a career best .286 in limited trips to the plate (28 at-bats) this season. Nicholls won the Southland Conference Tournament to earn the league's automatic bid to a regional.